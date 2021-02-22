Ragnarok Market Cap Reaches $18,281.18 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $18,281.18 and approximately $103.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.