Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 340,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

