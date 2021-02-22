Rarible One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.01 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $16.16 or 0.00031084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

