Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RTLR stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

