Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,283.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.86 million and $42,283.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.80 or 0.00483725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00069442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00085674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.97 or 0.00491520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00072802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026851 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

