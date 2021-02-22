Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.01 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $12.68 or 0.00024366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $143.01 million and $93.16 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00469188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00067972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00084421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.69 or 0.00494998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

Raydium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

