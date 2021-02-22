Raymond James Analysts Give Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) a C$21.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE CCO opened at C$20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of -156.12. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

