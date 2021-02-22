Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX opened at $74.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

