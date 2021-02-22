Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Safehold (SAFE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE):

2/18/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/13/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/12/2021 – Safehold had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/2/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Safehold is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/20/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/16/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

12/24/2020 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,618. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

