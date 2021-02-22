Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

LSCC opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.21, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 387,505 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,157,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,040,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

