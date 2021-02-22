Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newell Brands (NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $30.00.

2/8/2021 – Newell Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock’s momentum is attributed to the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat reported in third-quarter 2020. Despite the challenging economic situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the company has witnessed an improving top-line trend and robust consumption patterns. Moreover, e-commerce performed well with core sales growth in majority of business units and all regions. Encouragingly, management has issued guidance for 2020 and the fourth quarter. Also, it is progressing well with its turnaround plans, such as SKU reduction efforts, Project FUEL and other cost-cutting actions. However, Newell Brands witnessed weakness in margins in the third quarter due to adverse business mix, which is likely to persist in 2020. Also, currency headwinds remain a concern.”

2/4/2021 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Newell Brands was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/4/2021 – Newell Brands was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

