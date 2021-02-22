Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amcor (AMCR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amcor (NYSE: AMCR):

2/9/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

2/5/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

2/4/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

2/3/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

1/22/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

1/20/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

1/5/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Amcor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

