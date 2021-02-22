Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit's fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4% and 6.5%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For first-quarter 2021, the company predicts earnings of $1.55-$1.75 per share, suggesting 26% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. However, the company’s exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures is a concern. Moreover, weakness across general industrial and alternative energy end markets might affect the top line in the near term. In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have underperformed the industry.”

RBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

RBC opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.91. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

