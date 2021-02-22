Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

