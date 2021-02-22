Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-3.73 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.73 EPS.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,070. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

