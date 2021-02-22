Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS):

2/12/2021 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $365.00.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $567.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $488.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $420.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $400.00 to $510.00.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $455.00 to $600.00.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Cannonball Research from $420.00 to $560.00.

2/12/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $545.00.

2/11/2021 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights.

1/22/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $485.00.

1/5/2021 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $345.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -297.05 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $543.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

