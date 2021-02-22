Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pegasystems Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

PEGA stock opened at $146.21 on Monday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

