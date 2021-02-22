Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

