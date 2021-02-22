Resource Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

