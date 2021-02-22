Resource Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

