Resource Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resource Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

