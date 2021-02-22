Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

