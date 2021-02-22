Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 482 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

Shares of XT opened at $61.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

