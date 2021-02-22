Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

