Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 113 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $111.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.32.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

