Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 54 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $432.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.56. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

