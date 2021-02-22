Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

