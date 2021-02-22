Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.28 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.56 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 9.53 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.28

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 985.97%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 290.07%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85%

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Its pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

