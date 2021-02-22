Reviewing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 18.45% N/A N/A Banco de Chile 19.06% 13.35% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avidbank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Avidbank.

Risk and Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and Banco de Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 2.00 $12.86 million N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 3.18 $802.98 million $1.56 14.79

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Avidbank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. It also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC Â- real estate secured loans. In addition, the company provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011.Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company also provides liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts and leases. In addition, it engages in the management of the investment portfolio, and business of financial transactions and currency trading. Further, the company offers international and treasury banking services; and securities brokerage, mutual fund and investment management, insurance brokerage, and financial advisory services. It serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. The company operates through a network of 1,927 branches and 7,644 ATMs. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

