Reviewing Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) & First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA)

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Sound Bank has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Sound Bank and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Sound Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 6.00 $421.23 million $3.41 21.76

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Sound Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Sound Bank and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Sound Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 2 3 0 0 1.60

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.53%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than First Sound Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Sound Bank and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Sound Bank N/A N/A N/A Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15%

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats First Sound Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts. It also offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, ready cash line of credit, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, export activity and foreign receivables, investment property loans, and small business administration loans, as well as cash flow solutions. In addition, the company provides cash management services; and international services, such as import and export letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary collections, and foreign exchange services, as well as international remittances, drafts, and wires. Further, it offers Sound eCapture services that allow its customers to scan checks, create digital deposits, and transmit for account clearing and posting. Additionally, the company provides equipment financing for small to mid-sized businesses; and ATM card, debit card, credit card, merchant, mobile and online banking, and courier services. The company operates through a branch in downtown Seattle, Washington. First Sound Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 316 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

