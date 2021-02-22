Revolve Group (RVLV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $37.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 over the last 90 days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

