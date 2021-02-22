Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

