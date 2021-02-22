Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexnord reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rexnord by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,955. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

