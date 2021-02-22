Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 393,895 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,895 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $203,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 95,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. 3,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,967. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

