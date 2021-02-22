Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,004. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

