Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 209,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of CNX Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 69,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.