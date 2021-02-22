Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.42. 19,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,256. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

