Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 489,171 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 489,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. 16,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

