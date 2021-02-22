Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

RBA stock traded down C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$64.99. The company had a trading volume of 302,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,244. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$37.76 and a 12-month high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

