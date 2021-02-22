RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.20. 20,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,394. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $171.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

