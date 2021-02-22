RMR Wealth Builders Has $656,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,238. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

