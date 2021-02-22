RMR Wealth Builders Sells 428 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $588.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,122. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.64. The company has a market capitalization of $247.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

