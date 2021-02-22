RMR Wealth Builders Sells 52,267 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,267 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,037,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

XOM traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. 667,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,684,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

