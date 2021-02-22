Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 15th

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Robert Half International has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

