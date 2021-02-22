Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.08

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 10446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 25.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

