Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Has $1.98 Billion Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lowered its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,958,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up about 21.7% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,981,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.