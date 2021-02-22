Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 109,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $185.98 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 599.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.