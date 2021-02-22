Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.53. 9,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.