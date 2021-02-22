Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.61% of Rollins worth $693,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 596,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rollins by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after buying an additional 573,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.