Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $13,273.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can now be bought for about $39.79 or 0.00074830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00479224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00065620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00085922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.00480018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00071859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.

Rope Token Trading

Rope can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

